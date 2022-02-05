Hijab, shawl war continues in New Town

Nrupathunga S K
Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf. Credit: PTI Photo

The entry of a youth in Sir MV Arts & Commerce First Grade College campus in the town to take the photo of a girl student belonging to minority led to a tug of war between hijab and saffron shawl.

Despite instructing students not to wear saffron shawl or hijab in classrooms, students have continued to wear them. This has triggered tension among parents of students. 

 According to the college authorities, a youth entered the college campus and took the pictures of a girl student belonging to minority community recently. Noticing this, a group of students assaulted the youth. The principal Umashankar took apology letter from the youth and warned him not to enter the college campus again as he is not student of the institute. 

The incident led to a clash between two groups outside the college.

 Students demanded the college authorities to initiate disciplinary action against trespassers despite repetition of such incidents.

Mean while, police stated that case was not registered as the college did not lodge any complaint. 

The College Principal Umashankar said in order to avoid the entry of outsiders to the college, uniform and possession of identity cards had been made mandatory for all students. Those who like to wear hijab can place it in waiting room and attend the classes

