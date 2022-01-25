HIMS Prof suspended for sexually abusing doctor

HIMS Associate Prof suspended for sexually abusing resident doctor

Lokesh, Associate Professor in the Department of General Medicine, also threatened the victm to keep quiet

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jan 25 2022, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 17:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Feminism India

An Associate Professor of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) has ben suspended for reportedly sexually abusing a house surgeon.

Dr H C Lokesh, Associate Professor in the Department of General Medicine, was reported to have misbehaved with the house surgeon in front of students.

He also kissed her forcefully in the lift on January 12. Later, Lokesh threatened the victim with dire consequences if she complained against him.

However, the house surgeon took the matter to Dr M R Suresh, Head of Department of General Medicine on January 13. Suresh forwarded the same to the HIMS Director Dr B C Ravi Kumar, who reported the complaint to the Department of Medical Education.

Secretary to Medical Education Naveen Raj Singh ordered for the suspension of Lokesh. A departmental inquiry has been ordered in the case. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram and HIMS Administrative Officer Girish Nandan will conduct the inquiry.

