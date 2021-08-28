HIMS second in state in ABAK scheme implementation

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) stands second in the state in implementing Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABAK) scheme.

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, stands first and K R Hospital Mysuru stands third. KIMS has a total of 2,000 beds and HIMS has 700 beds. The hospital offered treatment to 3,075 Covid-19 patients and 1,794 non-Covid patients between April 21 and July 21. In all, the hospital offered treatment to 4,869 patients during this period.

HIMS Director Dr B C Ravikumar said,"Rank was awarded based on the patients treated in the hospital. AThe HIMS has done a good job despite limited facilities of 700 beds. The hospital is successful in providing treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme."