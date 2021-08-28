HIMS second in state in ABAK scheme implementation

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Aug 28 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 22:00 ist
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Credit: DH photo

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) stands second in the state in implementing Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABAK) scheme.

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, stands first and K R Hospital Mysuru stands third. KIMS has a total of 2,000 beds and HIMS has 700 beds. The hospital offered treatment to 3,075 Covid-19 patients and 1,794 non-Covid patients between April 21 and July 21.  In all, the hospital offered treatment to 4,869 patients during this period.  

HIMS Director Dr B C Ravikumar said,"Rank was awarded based on the patients treated in the hospital. AThe HIMS has done a good job despite limited facilities of 700 beds. The hospital is successful in providing treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme."

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences
Karnataka
Ayushman Bharat
Hassan

