Hindu man saves Muslim from drowning in Dakshina Kannada

Hindu man saves Muslim from drowning in Karnataka

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Aug 03 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

In a heartwarming example of brotherhood, a Muslim man, who accidentally fell into a swollen water body while clearing driftwood, was rescued by a Hindu man.

For clearing driftwood that had been washed away by the swollen water body, some of which were stuck on a bridge at Hariharapallathadka in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, an earthmover was pressed into service. During the clearing process, the operator of the earthmover, Shareef, accidentally fell into the water body.

Also Read | Heavy rain claims six lives in Karnataka; crops washed away

Sensing danger to the life of the operator, Somashekar Kattemane jumped into the swollen river, risking his life, and rescued Shareef.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

