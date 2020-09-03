Hindu, Muslim volunteers bid farewell to Christian Covid-19 victim

The burial of a Covid-19-infected patient belonging to Christian Protestant community was carried out jointly by G Shankar Family Trust, Mogaveera Yuva Sanghatane and Popular Front of India volunteers.

A woman from Ballari had succumbed to Covid-19 on August 29. When her three daughters could not make arrangements to take the body to their native for the last rites, G Shankar, Frontline Warriors convener Jaya C Kotian, PFI’s Muneer Kalmadi rushed to their help.

After availing permission from the Udupi CMC and the family members of the patient, the final rites were carried out at the Indrali Hindu crematorium in the presence the daughters.

All the volunteers had worn PPE kits during the last rites. The last rites were performed under the guidance of Mogaveera Yuva Sanghatane’s G Shankar and Mogaveera Yuva Sanghatane district president K M Shivaram.