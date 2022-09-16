Hindu outfits in Puttur hand over Muslim man to police for alleged ‘Love Jihad’

Members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Bajrang Dal, on Friday evening, handed over to the police a Muslim youth, who was staying at a lodge in Puttur with a young Hindu woman and her parents.
The Muslim youth had accompanied the woman from Kundapura to Puttur a fortnight ago, on the pretext of offering her employment. The youth, identified as Ameer, had allegedly given his name as Ajith.
He was into marketing the products of a company. On noticing the duo together in Puttur, the activists caught hold of Ameer and handed him over to the police.
Ameer reportedly was in a relationship with the woman four years ago. He had promised her a job in a marketing firm, and her parents in an areca nut plate-making unit in the district. Members of the Hindu organisations declared it ‘Love Jihad’, and sought stringent action against him.
