Hindu outfits in Puttur hand over Muslim man to police for alleged ‘Love Jihad’

Hindu orgs in Puttur accuse Muslim man of ‘Love Jihad’

The youth, identified as Ameer, had allegedly given his name as Ajith

DHNS
DHNS, Puttur,
  • Sep 16 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 22:11 ist

Members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Bajrang Dal, on Friday evening, handed over to the police a Muslim youth, who was staying at a lodge in Puttur with a young Hindu woman and her parents.

The Muslim youth had accompanied the woman from Kundapura to Puttur a fortnight ago, on the pretext of offering her employment. The youth, identified as Ameer, had allegedly given his name as Ajith.

He was into marketing the products of a company. On noticing the duo together in Puttur, the activists caught hold of Ameer and handed him over to the police.

Ameer reportedly was in a relationship with the woman four years ago. He had promised her a job in a marketing firm, and her parents in an areca nut plate-making unit in the district. Members of the Hindu organisations declared it ‘Love Jihad’, and sought stringent action against him.

Hindu
Muslim
Love jihad
Karnataka

