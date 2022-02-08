Holiday declared for ATNCC today in Shivamogga

According to the principal, high court is expected to announce its verdict on the issue

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Feb 08 2022, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 01:52 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Following hijab and saffron shawl issue surfaced in the college on February 7th, Acharya Tulsai National College of Commerce in the city has declared holiday on February 8th. 

According to the principal, high court is expected to announce its verdict on the issue. In order to avoid further confusion.among students, holiday was declared. Students have to follow the court's order. 

Hijab row
Karnataka
shivamogga

