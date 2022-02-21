Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Shivamogga after tension grips city over right-winger's murder

Tension gripped Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was brutally murdered by a four-member gang belonging to a minority community on Sunday night.

As a precautionary measure, Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani declared holiday for schools and colleges in the city limits on February 21.

The gang came in a car at Bharathi colony near Kamath Petrol bunk on Sunday night and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspected that an old enmity was the reason for the murder. Security has accordingly been beefed up in communally sensitive areas.

