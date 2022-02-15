Holiday declared for three colleges in Shivamogga amid hijab row

In order to avoid untoward incidents in the premises of colleges after hijab saffron stole protests turned violent, district administration has declared holiday for three colleges on February 16.

Government first grade college at Bapujinagar in Shivamogga city, government pre-university colleges in Shivamogga and Sagar respectively will remain closed while other PU and degree colleges will function.

Prohibitory orders will remain in force in Shivamogga city from 6:00 am on February 16th to 9:00 pm on February 19th.

