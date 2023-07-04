Holiday for schools and colleges amid heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada

With rain continuing to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks on Tuesday.

Torrential rain has been lashing the district since Monday and low-lying areas have been inundated. IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in coastal districts till July 5.