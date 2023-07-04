Holiday for schools amid rains in Dakshina Kannada

Holiday for schools and colleges amid heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS ,
  • Jul 04 2023, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 07:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With rain continuing to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks on Tuesday. 

Torrential rain has been lashing the district since Monday and low-lying areas have been inundated. IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in coastal districts till July 5.

Karnataka
monsoons
rains
Dakshina Kannada district

