Holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 6

With India Meteorology Department predicting heavy rain (orange alert) for coastal districts, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan extended the holidays of schools and colleges in the district for July 6. According to the weather department, the conditions will prevail over the coast till July 8.
