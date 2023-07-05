Holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada today

Holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 6

According to the weather department, the conditions will prevail over the coast till July 8.

DHNS 
DHNS , Dakshina Kannada,
  • Jul 05 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 02:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With India Meteorology Department predicting heavy rain (orange alert) for coastal districts, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan extended the holidays of schools and colleges in the district for July 6. According to the weather department, the conditions will prevail over the coast till July 8.

IMD
Indian Meteorological Department
Dakshina Kannada district
monsoons
rains

