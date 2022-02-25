Holiday for schools extended in Shivamogga

With the administration not willing to take any chances in the violence-hit city, the deployment of police personnel in the sensitive areas will remain unchanged for one more week.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH that around 1,200 police personnel are on bandobast duty in various parts of the city since February 21 when the violence broke out during the funeral procession of slain Bajrang Dal worker Harsha.

Barricades have been set up in major circles and in communally sensitive areas to curb the free movement of vehicles. They remain unchanged for another one week.

Holiday extended till Saturday

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani has extended holidays for schools and colleges in the city to Saturday. However, business establishments, which had remained shut for five days, are allowed to open on Saturday till 4 pm.

The deputy commissioner said on Friday that a decision would be taken on the reopening of schools and colleges after considering the situation on Sunday. He has appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours or posts on social media networking sites.

Responding to a claim by Harsha’s friend that the slain Bajrang Dal worker had received a video call from two girls hours before the murder, the SP said the investigating officers had taken the statement and the probe was in progress from all angles including transfer of money to the accused.

The SP also made it clear that two cars and two bikes had been seized in connection with the murder. But only a car had been used while committing the crime. The victim’s mobile phone has not been recovered yet.

