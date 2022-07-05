Holiday for schools in Karnataka districts amid heavy showers

Holiday for schools in K'taka districts amid heavy rain

Keeping in mind the safety of children, a holiday has been declared to all anganwadis, schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, ITI and diploma colleges in the district

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 16:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following heavy rainfall, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. 

Incessant rain has been lashing the district since Monday night. Keeping in mind the safety of children and weather forecast, a holiday has been declared to all anganwadis, schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, ITI and diploma colleges in the district, said the DC. 

In a tweet, KSNDMC wrote: "Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts & widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts & scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts."

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao too has declared holiday for schools and colleges following heavy rain in the district.

Holiday was also announced in the Uttara Kannada district.

As a precautionary measure, Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has declared holidays for schools in Kalasa, Sringeri taluks and Balur hobli in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday, said deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh.

