Holiday for schools in Karnataka districts amid heavy showers

Following heavy rainfall, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday.

Incessant rain has been lashing the district since Monday night. Keeping in mind the safety of children and weather forecast, a holiday has been declared to all anganwadis, schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, ITI and diploma colleges in the district, said the DC.

In a tweet, KSNDMC wrote: "Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts & widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts & scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts."

Rainfall Forecast: Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts & widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts & scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts. pic.twitter.com/Opb9V0fjD8 — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 4, 2022

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao too has declared holiday for schools and colleges following heavy rain in the district.

Holiday was also announced in the Uttara Kannada district.

As a precautionary measure, Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has declared holidays for schools in Kalasa, Sringeri taluks and Balur hobli in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday, said deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh.