Holiday for schools in K'taka districts amid heavy rain

Holiday for schools in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Udupi amid heavy showers

Keeping in mind the safety of children, a holiday has been declared to all anganwadis, schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, ITI and diploma colleges in the district

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 07:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following heavy rainfall, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. 

Incessant rain has been lashing the district since Monday night. Keeping in mind the safety of children and weather forecast, a holiday has been declared to all anganwadis, schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, ITI and diploma colleges in the district, said the DC. 

In a tweet, KSNDMC wrote: "Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts & widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts & scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts."

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao too has declared holiday for schools and colleges following heavy rain in the district.

