Holiday for schools in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Udupi amid heavy showers

Following heavy rainfall, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday.

Incessant rain has been lashing the district since Monday night. Keeping in mind the safety of children and weather forecast, a holiday has been declared to all anganwadis, schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, ITI and diploma colleges in the district, said the DC.

In a tweet, KSNDMC wrote: "Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts & widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts & scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts."

Rainfall Forecast: Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts & widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts & scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts. pic.twitter.com/Opb9V0fjD8 — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 4, 2022

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao too has declared holiday for schools and colleges following heavy rain in the district.