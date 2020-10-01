Hosanagar: 14-year-old pregnant girl hangs herself; family held

A 14-year-old girl from Saakuvalli village, attached to Koduru gram panchayat in Hosanagar taluk, allegedly took the extreme step by hanging herself from a fan in her home after she came to know that she was pregnant.

According to police, Raghavendra (26), a relative of the girl, has been arrested in connection with her death.

In the death note, she stated that her relative, Raghavendra lured her and got into sexual relationship with her promising that he would marry her. After realising that she became pregnant, he left the village.

The Ripponpet police have registered a case.