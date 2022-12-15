Hosapete, Bidar to turn green cities with floating solar parks

The state government has proposed to turn Hosapete and Bidar into solar cities in a Rs 1,323.5-crore project that also includes two floating solar plants of 200 MW capacity in the backwaters of Tungabhadra and Karanja reservoirs.

Detailed project reports for generating a total of 270.5 MW of power to provide for the needs of the two cities have been submitted to the Union Government.

“According to the plan, Bidar and Hosapete will go green by 2025. The two cities were selected in keeping with the Centre’s guidelines which placed equal emphasis on the city’s place in history as much as its solar potential, which is quite rich in several parts of the state,” an official looking into renewable energy projects in Karnataka said.

Besides tapping the potential of dams and canals and household rooftop panels as well as setting up waste-to-energy plants, the project seeks to give a push to green mobility by encouraging use of electric vehicles by setting up charging stations in both cities.

According to the assessment, power requirement of Hosapete will reach 0.53 million units a day by 2025. The project seeks to generate 134.5 MW of electricity at an estimated cost of Rs 655.7 crore. Bidar is expected to require 0.52 million units a day by 2025 and the project seeks to generate 136 MW at a cost of Rs 667.8 crore.

Gescom has estimated that the 7,500 acres water spread area of Tungabhadra reservoir and 3,200 acres in Karanja allow setting up of solar plants of 1,500 MW and 700 MW capacity. However, in the pilot project, officials want to test the waters with 100 MW plants each.

The 110 tonnes solid waste produced everyday by residents of Hosapete and 92 tonnes of Bidar will also be turned into energy. A mini solar park near Hampi University will also be set up to attract tourists. Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Department G Kumara Naik said, “Further action will be taken according to directions from the government.”