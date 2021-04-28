Hospital installs oxygen unit to prevent shortage

A private hospital in Hassan has found an alternative to solve the oxygen shortage crisis, especially when there is a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.

Mangala Hospital in Hassan city has installed an oxygen generator, to purify naturally available oxygen to treat the patients. Equipment worth Rs 50 lakh was brought from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This can produce around 6,000 litres of liquid oxygen. All the beds in the hospital are fitted with oxygen facility, to ensure that no patient dies due to non-availability of oxygen.

Mangala Hospital chief Dr Ashok Gowda said, “We require around 50 oxygen cylinders every day. As the number of Covid positive cases increased, the price of oxygen cylinders were hiked. Besides, there was shortage. We had to spend Rs 7 lakh for oxygen supply every month. To ensure that no patient dies of oxygen shortage, the oxygen unit has been installed. We can also save money spent on procuring oxygen cylinders.”

“The naturally available oxygen is purified by the unit and stored for use, which will be of great help during emergencies. At present, the hospitals are using artificial oxygen produced in factories for medical treatment. This will have 70% oxygen and around 30% nitrate,” he said.