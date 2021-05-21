Hospitalisation denied, woman delivers in auto

A woman gave birth to a baby boy in an autorickshaw, as the government hospital in Shantigrama, Hassan taluk, refused to admit her for not furnishing a Covid test report.

Hema of Halasinahalli in Hassan taluk, developed labour pain at 11.30 pm, on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital. But, the hospital staff refused to admit her, for not producing Covid negative report. The staff did not come to her help, even when the woman went into labour and cried for medical help. She gave birth to the baby, in the autorickshaw itself.

The woman’s husband Raju and the locals vent their ire against the hospital employees, for their inhuman act. Only after that, the woman was provided primary treatment. Later, the family members shifted the woman in an ambulance to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

THO Dr Vijayakumar said that it is the duty of the doctors to save the mother and the baby. “They have been instructed to wear PPE kits, during emergency labour cases. There is no norm to produce a Covid report during admission. On prima facie, it looks like it is the fault of the employees. An inquiry will be conducted on Saturday and punished, if they are guilty,” he said.