Hotel industry gains momentum; sees 30% occupancy

As the district administration's bar on visitors to tourist destinations was lifted, causing cheers among the people, hoteliers and businessmen are also hoping that business affected by the pandemic, since the last eight months, will also be revived.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday, overruled the decision of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, on restricting visitors to tourist destinations, and relaxed the ban in Mysuru and Mandya districts.

It may be mentioned that the district administration had declared a ban on tourist destinations in Mysuru, from October 17 to November 1.

Those in the hotel industry and tourism related business are happy as the occupancy rate in hotels has improved to 30%. Business and the hotel industry of Mysuru and Mandya districts were dull, after the government restricted tourists entry and batted for virtual Dasara, this year. However, the CM, who held a meeting with Hotel Owners' Association and other stakeholders decided to lift the ban, bringing smile on their faces.

Speaking to DH, Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayana Gowda said that though the ban is lifted, the occupancy rate is only 25% to 30%. "Advance bookings is even less, only 5%. We have no queries from tourists from other states, who used to do book well in advance, during Dasara. Moreover, bookings on Ayudha Puja, a day before Vijayadashami, is not expected this year, as the procession, Jamboo Savari, is limited only inside the Mysuru Palace premises," he said.

"There are around 405 hotels, with more than 9,000 rooms. Around 30% of the rooms were occupied on Sunday. They were all domestic tourists. Only 5% bookings are done for the last three days of Dasara. However, we are seeing bookings only now, after the lockdown was lifted, permitting hotels to open in June," he said.

This year, due to travel restrictions owing to the Covid pandemic, there are no foreign tourists for Dasara. Most of the domestic tourists are IT professionals from Bengaluru, he added.

Thousands of people are thronging the main roads of the city, Palace and other places to have a glimpse of the illumination and are taking selfie pictures. Cultural programmes are being held on Mysuru Palace premises till October 24. The Palace is being illuminated for two hours every day from 7 pm to 9 pm. The footfall to Mysuru Palace was also more than 1,700 on Sunday.