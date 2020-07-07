Hoteliers seek support of MyMUL

Hoteliers and allied businessman, related to the food and hospitality sector, have sought the support of Mysore-Chamarajanagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Societies Union Limited (MyMUL) for their survival.

C Narayana Gowda, president of Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association, along with members Mahesh Kamath, Ravi Shastry, Subramanya Tanthri and Raghavedra Tanthri, met managing director of MyMUL D Ashok and presented a memorandum, seeking support.

Narayana Gowda said, "The food, hotel and hospitality sector in Mysuru largely depends on travel and tourism. There are 1,500 hotels, restaurants, bakeries and sweet stalls in Mysuru and mostly, they buy Nandini and other brand of products of MyMUL, supporting the dairy sector and farmers."

"All hoteliers, bakery owners and sweet stall owners here, are incurring huge loss due to the prevailing Covid situation. Bangalore Milk Union or Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producers Societies Union Limited (BAMUL) is offering one litre of milk free, with one crate of milk packets. MyMUL can support the hotels in Mysuru with a similar offer,” he said.