'Houses for shelterless in Chamarajanagar, Yadgir'

Houses for shelterless in Chamarajanagar, Yadgir: Somanna

Around 7,000 acres of land have been identified for distributing sites and there is a plan to distribute 2.3 lakh sites, Somanna said

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Nov 01 2021, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:21 ist
V Somanna. Credit: DH file photo

Housing Minister V Somanna on Monday said that the government had decided to provide housing for the shelterless in Chamarajanagar and Yadgir districts.

Speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava programme here he said, "The government has constructed 2.5 lakh houses. Around 7,000 Ashraya sites have been distributed. In all, Rs 2,300 crore has been remitted to the accounts of those who have constructed the houses. Around 7,000 acres of land have been identified for distributing sites and there is a plan to distribute 2.3 lakh sites."

Somanna said, "Thousands of acres of government lands have been identified for solid waste management units, burial grounds, goshaala and others for the year 2020-21. Besides, 31 acres for the mines museum, 13 acres for Sainik Bhavan and Skilled development centre for farmers and also 1.20 acre for a separate helipad have been sanctioned."

Students presented cultural programmes highlighting the importance of Kannada language. Along with the portraits of several important personalities of the state, the students displayed a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away recently.

MLA C Puttarangashetty, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi and CMC president C M Asha participated.

