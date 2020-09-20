Houses submerge as rain lashes in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts

With copious rainfall lashing Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, several low-lying areas have been inundated and threw normal life out of gear.

Houses have been submerged and traffic has been disrupted on several places in Udupi.

The flood in Kalsanka rivulet disrupted traffic on Udupi -Manipal main road. The artificial flood in Udupi town has affected several houses. Badagupete, Bannanje, Matadabettu, Kalsanka, Gundibailu, Moodusagri, Kodavooru, Kinnimulki, Adi Udupi, and Bailakere areas have turned into an island.

The movement of vehicles has been suspended on Gundibailu-Kalsanka road with the water flowing on the road.

The authorities have initiated rescue operations to shift the flood-affected people to the safer locations using boats. Flood water has entered the Krishna Mutt Parking area and several vehicles have been inundated.

With River Swarna overflowing, Perdoor is also facing flood threats. Houses have also been affected due to artificial flood at Ennehole, Hermunde and other areas in Karkala.

Three boats have been capsized in Malpe. Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed DK DC to send NDRF team to Udupi to carry out the rescue operations.

Six persons suffered injuries when a hillock caved in on a house, at Banari, Babukatte in Vittal of Dakshina Kannada. The house belongs to Abdulla. The house has been completely damaged. The neighours helped in rescuing all the family members and have been shifted to hospitals in Vittal and Tumbe for treatment.