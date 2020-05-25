Houses turn into places of worship this Ramzan

For the first time in the recent past, no mass prayers were held at mosques and Eidgah Grounds for Ramzan festival, in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, as social distancing has become the new norm.

As per the lockdown norms, there is no provision to conduct mass prayers at mosques. Hence, mosques and Eidgahs in all the three districts, which used to see hundreds of people gathering for prayers, wore a deserted look, on Monday.

Houses turned into places of worship on Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. The people belonging to Muslim community complete their month-long fasting by participating in mass prayers, at Eidgah Maidans every year.

But, this year was different, the coronavirus has snatched away the sheen of Ramzan festival, which highlights the message of peace and brotherhood. Sharing sweets and holding grand Ramzan lunch for friends, was missing.

Special namaz was limited to their respective houses, only with the family members. With coronavirus casting its shadow, shopping for clothes, footwear and others was affected.

Religious clerics of the respective districts too had advised about holding prayers and namaz at their houses, and also to abstain from hugging and shaking hands, to extend greetings. The clerics had advised the people to celebrate the festival in a meaningful manner and abide by the norms, as the whole country is affected due to Covid-19.

Police security was beefed up in all places for a peaceful Eid celebration. The people too extended total cooperation, abiding by the norms and celebrating the festival indoors.

The Police department had held meetings with the religious heads of the community a few days ago in this regard, advising them to abstain from hugging and maintain social distancing during the festival. They had told them to hold prayers at homes and celebrate the festival to prevent spreading of the Covid pandemic.