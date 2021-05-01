Housewives to stitch 10,000 masks for police personnel

The family of corona warriors have been engaged in stitching masks for police personnel at the Jnanodaya Mahila Mandali building at Police Lane in Mangaluru.

The women, led by Mahila Mandali President Bhagirathi, have been engaged in stitching masks for all the police personnel of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction in the past five days. The team comprising of Bhagirathi, Susheela, Sunitha, Nethravathi, Poornima, Tanuja, Asha and Poornima S have already stitched 2,500 masks.

As housewives, these women were engaged in stitching, embroidery and other art works during their free time at home. On seeing rise in Covid-19 cases, the women decided to prepare masks for the corona warriors in their family. And support came from least expected quarters.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar who got to know about the initiative of the women supported them by supplying required khakhi colour cloth, elastic, other raw materials and asked them to stitch 10,000 masks for all the police personnel in the commissionerate jurisdiction.

The Commissioner said that to match the uniform of the police personnel, it was decided to have khakhi-coloured masks. There are around 2,000 police personnel in the commissionerate jurisdiction. Each police will get five masks for free. “Hence Mahila Mandali members were asked to stitch 10,000 masks. These masks can be reused," Commissioner informed.

Mahila Mandali President Bhagirathi said; “we stitch 75 to 80 masks daily. Already 2,500 masks are ready. The commissioner has asked us to stitch 10,000 masks. The required raw materials has already reached us.” Lauding the efforts of the women in helping the police personnel, the Commissioner visited the Mahila Mandali office on Saturday.

The Commissioner also has plans to pay honorarium for eight women engaged in stitching masks. These women engaged in stitching, embroidery, and other art work are supplementing the family’s income. They have come forward to stitch the masks free of cost. “But we have decided to give them a honorarium,” the Commissioner added.