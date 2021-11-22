How can BJP seek our support, asks Revanna

MLA H D Revanna targeted former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for seeking the support of the JD(S) in places where it had not fielded candidates for MLC polls.
Addressing media persons in Hassan on Monday, Revanna asked, "How can BJP seek the support of JD(S) when the saffron party leaders claim that they eliminated the JD(S)?"
"What is Yediyurappa's contribution to Hassan district during his tenure as Chief Minister? While an airport is being constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore at Shivamogga, only Rs 90 crore was allocated for an airport in Hassan. I will appeal to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy to keep the national parties away," he said.
"The Governor should conduct a probe on the 40% commission charge levelled by contractors. The JD(S) will not align with any other party for the MLC polls and also in the upcoming Assembly elections," he clarified.
