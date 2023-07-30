‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ aims to be vital link for cardiac care in Karnataka's rural areas

Patients from interior villages of Naravi, Kolthige and Vamadapadavu in Dakshina Kannada district attended a free cardiac screening camp conducted by cardiologists from Mangaluru.

Such camps, organised with an objective to help in the early detection of cardiac problems, are pilot initiatives of ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ -- launched jointly by DK Zilla Panchayat (DKZP), Cardiology at Doorstep (CAD) Foundation led by cardiologist Dr Padmanabha Kamath, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Under Hrudaya Vaishalya, camps were held at four Community Health Centres (CHC) in Vittal, Vamadapadavu, Mulki, Moodbidri and two primary health centres (PHCs) in Kolthige, Naravi in the district.

In the initiative, a team of 10 doctors, including two cardiologists, four MBBS doctors and CHC officers are visiting healthcare centres and screening patients. “Since the first camp was held in Moodbidri CHC on June 7, over 2,000 patients were screened and 750 ECGs were done. As many as 150 patients diagnosed with heart diseases were referred to Wenlock Hospital. Further cardiac evaluation was carried out in the hospital,” he said. Hrudaya Vaishalya is the first-of-its-kind in the state where cardiologists visit PHCs and CHCs to offer free consultations to patients, Dr Kamath said.

Cardiologists from CAD Foundation also visit selected PHC/CHC on every Wednesday to conduct workshops on basic life support for all Community Health Officers (CHOs).

The hands-on training was given for the Troponin test to diagnose heart attacks. ECG machines were distributed to selected sub-centres and Troponin kits to selected CHOs during the camp, Dr Kamath told DH.

It was former DKZP CEO Dr Kumar (presently serving as DC in Mandya) who took the lead in implementing Hrudaya Vaishalya.

“In the wake of the rise in cardiac arrest cases, it is important to assess the health of people residing in rural areas. It’s an initiative to take health services closer to people,” he stressed.

District Health and Family Welfare officer Dr M Kishore Kumar said, “The response has been good. The initiative is a team work with the participation of PDOs, CHOs, Asha workers, Amrita Arogya Coordinators and physicians from each taluk hospital.”

Lauding the initiative, DKZP CEO Dr Anand, who is a physician himself, said, “The initiative will be a continuous process.Zilla Panchayat will provide all support for conducting the camps, which act as a vital link for the rural population to access quality cardiac care.” The presence of Cardiologists will also build confidence among junior doctors and CHOs,he added.

“Hrudaya Vaishalya if implemented across state, can be a game changer,” Dr Padmanabha Kamath said.

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya in Mandya’

Dr Kamath said that Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, who initiated the pilot project as DKZP CEO, wants to replicate Hrudaya Vaishalya in Mandya.”

“Selected PHCs or CHCs in seven taluks in the Mandya district will be given ECG machines. As many as 35 telemedicine (five in every taluk) units will be installed in Mandya district,” he said.

Cardiology at doorstep

Like-minded doctors, led by Dr Padmanabha Kamath, launched Cardiology at Doorstep (CAD). It involves installation of ECG machines at various health care set ups and reading ECG reports of patients in remote areas with cardiac problems through WhatsApp and guiding patients to nearby health care facilities.

The group was started in 2018. It has so far installed 754 ECG machines at PHCs, CHCs, GPs, Anganwadi centres and Jan-Aushadhi Centres across the country. In Karnataka, 719 ECG machines had been installed (including 238 in Dakshin Kannada and 161 in Udupi district).