Hubballi AAP demands rollback of hike in property tax

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 08 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 16:59 ist
AAP Logo

District Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the government to use its special power to completely rollback the hike announced in the property tax in urban local bodies during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, failing which a popular movement would be formulated after three days.

"Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) increased the property tax rate by upto 30 per cent, The civic body only reduced it by 5 per cent after several memoranda were submitted. With such hike, the HDMP can earn only 12 per cent additional revenue, which can be compensated using other grants including special packages announced by Prime Minister and chief minister," said AAP district unit convener Satosh Nargund.

Property tax rate is not increased in some ULBs like Shivamogga and Bengaluru. If District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar cannot not help citizens who are already in severe trouble due to the lockdown, he should resign, Nargund added.

AAP
Hubballi
Karnataka
property tax

