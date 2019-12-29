Hubballi continues to be K'taka's third busiest airport

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru handled 1.89 crore domestic air passengers between April and November this year. However, this is a marginal 0.3 % (1.88 crore) increase compared to last year during the same period.

According to the Airport Authority of India website, the Bengaluru airport also saw 32.42 lakh passengers either boarding or alighting international flights between April and November. There was an increase of 3.61 lakh international flight passengers compared to last year. In the month of November alone, the Bengaluru airport has handled 4.12 lakh international passengers.

The website also said that the 37 international airports in India saw 4.54 crore international passengers, with Delhi Internation airport alone handling 1.20 crore of them.

Mangaluru Airport, the only other international airport in State, saw a fall in a number of international passengers using the airport, as its footfall fell to 4.01 lakh passengers between April and November, compared to last year when it was 5.13 lakh. In November 2018, 61,840 international passengers had been to Mangaluru airport whereas in 2019 November it was just 45, 742.

Mangaluru airport also saw a dip in domestic passengers during the same period compared to last year. While 8.69 lakh domestic passengers either landed or took off from here in 2019, last year it was 10.87 lakh.

Udan effect

Regional Connectivity Scheme (Udan scheme) has helped tire-II cities of Karnataka, with Hubballi domestic airport continuing to hold on to its third-busiest airport in Karnataka position with 3.26 lakh passenger visiting the airport during the said period. This, however, is an increase of 20% of passengers. In 2018-19 as many as 2.71 lakh passengers were handled by Hubballi airport. While 4,307 flights took off or landed at Hubballi airport in 2018 (April-November), in 2019 as many as 4,556 flights were handled here.

However, with the majority of flights being diverted to Sambra Airbase in Belagavi, Hubballi airport is not only witnessing a fall in the number of passengers but also flight. Belagavi airport, which handled only 860 flights in 2018, has handled more than 3,159 flights in eight months from April. Belagavi was included in the third phase of the Udan scheme.

A total of 1.50 lakh passengers have been to Belagavi airport in 2019, compared to 54,011 passengers in 2018.

Mysuru, which was also included in the Udan Scheme recently saw an influx in its air passengers. From 29,895 passengers in 2018, to 81,144 passengers in 2019. In November 2019 alone, the Mysuru airport has handled 17,071 passengers.

With Kalaburagi airport starting functioning on November 22, Karnataka now has seven active airports.