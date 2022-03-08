Hubballi-Dharwad civic body to brand waste-to-manure as 'City Compost'

Wet kitchen waste that the residents give to the civic body is already being used by a few farmers as compost, and the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) is now planning to brand it as 'City Compost' to sell it in a larger quantity.

For several months, the wet waste treatment plant using windrow technology is operational at Hosayallapur garbage dumping yard in Dharwad. A similar but bigger plant has been set up at the dumping yard on Karwar Road in Hubballi.

Rs 9 crore was spent on these plants under the comprehensive solid waste management project. The Dharwad plant is working in a full-fledged manner producing a large quantity of compost, while the Hubballi plant is yet to reach its maximum level.

The HDMP is selling the fine organic compost at a rate of Rs three per kg. The officials say that more than 10 tonnes of compost has already been purchased by farmers, gardening enthusiasts, and others, and the demand is slowly growing.

'Quantity sufficient'

According to HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B, the stock of compost at present is nearly 200 tonnes, and the demand is coming from surrounding districts like Gadag also.

"We have decided to launch 'City Compost' in five kg, 25 kg, and 50 kg bags, having HDMP's logo and details of the manure. Progressive farmers and Forest Department have shown interest to buy this, as the quality of compost is good. Moreover, 15 tonnes of compost is already booked. At least 10 tonnes of compost is getting ready per day," he said.

"We will get more compost when Hubballi plant gets operational in full-fledged manner. At present, the plan is to operate and maintain the plants by the HDMP itself," he noted.

Higher capacity

The Dharwad plant has a capacity to treat 150 tonnes per day, while the capacity of Hubballi plant is 300 tonnes. However, the HDMP officials admit that as the wet waste coming is less, using legacy waste could be the solution. Moreover, segregation of dry and wet waste is only 75%, they say.

HDMP executive engineer (solid waste management) Santoshkumar Yarangali stated that the branding of the HDMP's organic fertiliser would begin within a month, and MoUs would be signed with the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Forest Department, and others.

As per the lab test, the NPK value of our compost is higher, and the price is lesser than the compost available in the market. The Hubballi plant is under the trial run, and it would start producing a large quantity of compost soon, while 56 days are needed to prepare fine compost, he added.

Bio-mining awaited

Meanwhile, a Rs 30 crore proposal for bio-mining to remove legacy waste at dumping yards is before the government. The HDMP officials are expecting an announcement in this regard in this budget, and it would help to get bio-soil which again can be used to make the compost.

Dry waste after bailing is being stocked at present, which can be used by cement factories and others as refuse derived fuel (RDF). Meanwhile, the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam's plant to convert dry waste into torrefied charcoal would take time to get established.