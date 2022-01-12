Hubballi-Dharwad MLA Abbayya tests positive for Covid-19

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya of the Congress, on Wednesday, contracted Covid-19.

He tested positive for the infection on Wednesday and is under home quarantine for one week as per doctors' advice.

Prasad Abbayya was in Hubballi itself and did not participate in Mekedatu Padayatra led by Congress.

He had mild symptoms like cold and cough, due to which he was tested for Covid, sources close to him said.

"I am healthy, and people of my constituency are requested not to visit my house. Those who had met me and have symptoms should get tested immediately," he said.

Prasad also had tested positive in July last year and was treated at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

