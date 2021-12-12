Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru in 2nd phase of mental health survey

The Phase-II of the National Mental Health survey covering six megacities, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad will begin in February 2022. Two Tier-II cities in Karnataka will also covered in the exercise.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) 21,600 individuals will be interviewed for the survey.

As many as 3,600 participants each in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Tier-II cities - Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru in Karnataka - will be covered.

The last time a Karnataka district was part of a National Mental Health Survey was in 2015 when the pilot study was conducted in Kolar district. That survey concluded that at any given point of time 13.1% of Indians in urban metros, 9.3% in urban non-metros, and 9.2% in rural areas, suffer from one or more mental disorders.

In the current survey, apart from adults, 13- to 18-year-old adolescents will also be covered.

“The survey will cover a wide range of conditions like depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorders, among others by having individuals answer several questionnaires,” said Dr Aravind B A, Additional Professor, Department of Epidemiology, Nimhans.

Dr Prathima Murthy, Director, Nimhans said, “The survey would also look at memory disturbances, behavioural addiction such as social media and gaming addiction, anxiety, children’s issues, their mental wellbeing and impact of Covid-19 on people.”

She said the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore mental health concerns. “With the current rate of urbanisation and with ample evidence that urbanisation affects mental health, there is an immediate need to address mental health in cities of India,” she added.

Nimhans, with support from Biocon Foundation, has released BUMHI (Bengaluru Mental Health Initiative) module, which aims to provide individuals with adequate skills regarding mental health first-aid through the development and implementation of mental health self-care and informal care programmes in the community.

Dr G Gururaj, former director of Nimhans, said cities were associated with acute as well as prolonged exposure to stressors, which were closely linked to the urban environment.

