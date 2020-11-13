Hubballi-Dharwad police chief airlifted to Bengaluru

Hubballi-Dharwad police chief airlifted to Bengaluru private hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 13 2020, 02:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 02:48 ist

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram was airlifted from a hospital in Dharwad to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru late on Wednesday night following a severe illness.

SDM Hospital's Dr Kiran Hegde told DH, Labhu Ram was suffering from throat infection and had undergone a minor surgery for the same.

After the fever did not subside, the family members of the officer decided to shift him to Bengaluru hospital.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Manipal Hospital refused to provide details about the condition of the Labhu Ram, citing privacy issues. However, DH learnt that the officer was responding to treatment.

"Labhu Ram is recovering from his illness in Bengaluru hospital. Though he is still in the ICU, the doctors have told us that he is responding well. We are hoping that he is going to be shifted to ward at the earliest. He was airlifted to Bengaluru after his infection in the throat worsened," said a senior officer, who is his batchmate.

Another batchmate of Labhu Ram said the officer was not having any serious health issues as per his knowledge. Hope he recovers at the earliest and resumes the work, he added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dharwad
Manipal Hospital
Airlift

What's Brewing

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 