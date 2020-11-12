Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram was airlifted to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday after his health condition worsened on Wednesday evening.

According to senior police officials, Labhu Ram, who took charge as the top cop of the twin cities on October 22, was receiving treatment at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Sattur, after he complained of throat infection two days ago.

Labhu underwent a surgery on Monday and was recovering at the hospital, when his condition suddenly worsened. Based on the doctors advice the senior police officials decided to airlift him at 1:30 am on Thursday morning in a special flight.

Sources said that he is currently stable and responding well to the treatment and could be discharged in a few days.