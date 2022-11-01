Hubballi first choice for forensic science varsity: Jnanendra

Hubballi is the state government's first choice for the proposed forensic science university that Karnataka will get.

If not Hubballi, the state government has given Bengaluru Rural and Shivamogga as options to the union home ministry.

"The first priority is Hubballi," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion to look beyond Bengaluru, the government has proposed Hubballi and Shivamogga.

"The university will be of international standards. So, access to an international airport is a must," Jnanendra pointed out.

"Of the three places we have suggested, Bengaluru Rural has no issues. The Shivamogga airport will be an international one in a couple of months. Hubballi will also take some time," he said.

The state government has identified 50 acres of government land in all the three districts. A commitment letter has been submitted as well.

Karnataka will be the second Indian state to get a forensic science university after Gujarat.

Recently, the vice-chancellor of the National Forensic Sciences University of Gujarat visited the state and held talks with senior home department officials on setting up the proposed university.

According to Jnanendra, the proposed university will not just cater to research, but also provide jobs to Kannadigas.

"Once the union government officially sanctions the university to Karnataka, we will request for job reservations for Kannadigas," he said.

Funding and infrastructure facilities for the university will be taken care of by the union government.

"The state is providing only land," Jnanendra said. "Considering the shortage of expertise in forensic sciences, which is much-needed to crack cyber crime cases, the union government has decided to set up one more dedicated university," he pointed out.

The university will focus mainly on basic infrastructure for forensic science, preparing expertise, human resources and forensics technology.

In 2021, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister, Karnataka became the first Indian state to have 'scene of crime officers' to examine crime scenes scientifically and collect sensitive evidence, in what was an effort to improve the forensics part of investigations.