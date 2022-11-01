'Hubballi first choice for forensic science varsity'

Hubballi first choice for forensic science varsity: Jnanendra

If not Hubballi, the state government has given Bengaluru Rural and Shivamogga as options to the union home ministry

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 05:29 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Hubballi is the state government's first choice for the proposed forensic science university that Karnataka will get.

If not Hubballi, the state government has given Bengaluru Rural and Shivamogga as options to the union home ministry.

"The first priority is Hubballi," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said. 

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion to look beyond Bengaluru, the government has proposed Hubballi and Shivamogga.

"The university will be of international standards. So, access to an international airport is a must," Jnanendra pointed out.

"Of the three places we have suggested, Bengaluru Rural has no issues. The Shivamogga airport will be an international one in a couple of months. Hubballi will also take some time," he said.

The state government has identified 50 acres of government land in all the three districts. A commitment letter has been submitted as well.

Karnataka will be the second Indian state to get a forensic science university after Gujarat. 

Recently, the vice-chancellor of the National Forensic Sciences University of Gujarat visited the state and held talks with senior home department officials on setting up the proposed university.

According to Jnanendra, the proposed university will not just cater to research, but also provide jobs to Kannadigas.

"Once the union government officially sanctions the university to Karnataka, we will request for job reservations for Kannadigas," he said.

Funding and infrastructure facilities for the university will be taken care of by the union government.

"The state is providing only land," Jnanendra said. "Considering the shortage of expertise in forensic sciences, which is much-needed to crack cyber crime cases, the union government has decided to set up one more dedicated university," he pointed out.

The university will focus mainly on basic infrastructure for forensic science, preparing expertise, human resources and forensics technology.

In 2021, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister, Karnataka became the first Indian state to have 'scene of crime officers' to examine crime scenes scientifically and collect sensitive evidence, in what was an effort to improve the forensics part of investigations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hubballi
Karnataka News
Karnataka
araga jnanendra

What's Brewing

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

 