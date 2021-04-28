Hubballi: Less traffic, shops shut as lockdown kicks in

After a gap of two days, a curfew-like situation returned to Hubballi on Wednesday, on the first day of the two-week Covid curfew imposed in the state to curb Covid-19.
Grocery shops, vegetable sellers and liquor shops were allowed to do business till 10:00 am, but the crowd in markets was lesser than that on Tuesday. Medical shops, hospitals and shops selling construction materials were also open till 10:00 am, while hotels were open for parcel service throughout the day.
The main vegetable market at Durgadabail (MG Market) was closed, while citizens purchased vegetables at other areas like Giranichawl, Keshwapur, Sarafgatti, and Old Hubballli in the morning.
Read | Karnataka 'close-down': With no gathering or procession, Karaga festival reduced to symbolism
After 10:00 am, vehicular movement came down drastically. Police placed barricades near major junctions and closed the road between Court Circle and Sangolli Rayanna Circle. Announcements were also made asking citizens not to venture out unnecessarily.
Police stopped private vehicles near Chennamma Circle and other areas and checked the reason for their movement.
Police Commissioner Labhu Ramu inspected the situation and stated that guidelines issued by the government were being implemented strictly.
North-Western Karnataka Road transport Corporation (NWKRTC) suspended the bus service, while only a few auto-rickshaws were seen moving. Many passengers who arrived by trains made their own arrangements to reach their destinations, while few experienced inconvenience in the absence of bus service.
Yabba Dabba Doo! 'The Flintstones' sequel to come soon
Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her sea-rooted cuisine
The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?