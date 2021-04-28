Hubballi: Less traffic, shops shut as lockdown kicks in

After a gap of two days, a curfew-like situation returned to Hubballi on Wednesday, on the first day of the two-week Covid curfew imposed in the state to curb Covid-19.

Grocery shops, vegetable sellers and liquor shops were allowed to do business till 10:00 am, but the crowd in markets was lesser than that on Tuesday. Medical shops, hospitals and shops selling construction materials were also open till 10:00 am, while hotels were open for parcel service throughout the day.

The main vegetable market at Durgadabail (MG Market) was closed, while citizens purchased vegetables at other areas like Giranichawl, Keshwapur, Sarafgatti, and Old Hubballli in the morning.

After 10:00 am, vehicular movement came down drastically. Police placed barricades near major junctions and closed the road between Court Circle and Sangolli Rayanna Circle. Announcements were also made asking citizens not to venture out unnecessarily.

Police stopped private vehicles near Chennamma Circle and other areas and checked the reason for their movement.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ramu inspected the situation and stated that guidelines issued by the government were being implemented strictly.

North-Western Karnataka Road transport Corporation (NWKRTC) suspended the bus service, while only a few auto-rickshaws were seen moving. Many passengers who arrived by trains made their own arrangements to reach their destinations, while few experienced inconvenience in the absence of bus service.