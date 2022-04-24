Hubballi riot: Another AIMIM leader held for hate speech

The city police on late Saturday night arrested AIMIM Hubballi president Dadapeer Betageri in connection with the old Hubballi violence.

Dadapeer has been arrested for making provocative speech during the violence and for his presence at the violent-hit area. With this, the total number of arrested has gone up to 139.

Meanwhile, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has extended prohibitory orders in old Hubballi till May 4.

Also Read | Hubballi violence: AIMIM corporator-elect arrested

Sources in police department said that a person during the violence was waiving the flag of an organisation and this video has gone viral. The officials have decided to take into custody leader of the organisation for questioning. Along with him, son of an influential political leader too was seen during the violence making provocative speech and he too will be nabbed soon.

Arrests are being made in phased manner to avoid any law and order situation, said police.

Meanwhile, the investigators have seized some ‘incriminating’ messages from the tab of violence mastermind Wasim Pathan.

Pathan is being interrogated in an isolated place. Help of cyber police is sought to know the identity of the person who was sent messages from Wasim’s tab. Police are yet to reveal whether it was a handiwork of outsiders.

A team is tracing the calls made by Wasim from the sim card which was switched off soon after the incident. It is learnt that Wasim had taken two sim cards and was operating from these numbers.

Check out latest DH videos here