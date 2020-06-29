Hubballi Taluk Panchayat employee tests positive for Covid-19

An employee of Hubballi Taluk Panchayat turned positive for Covid-19 infection on Monday, following which Mini Vidhan Soudha is being sanitised.

The 27-year-old person reportedly contracted virus from his close friend.

"They were moving together, and when his friend tested positive, he also underwent throat swab test on Friday, but he did not come to office since then. Another round of sanitisation will be conducted on Tuesday," an official said.

Due to this incident, barricades are placed at the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) central office entrance, and only those who have essential work are allowed inside.