Hubballi violence: 89 remanded in judicial custody till April 30

Normalcy was restored in violence-hit old Hubballi here on Monday with commercial establishments resuming routines and vehicles plying on road as usual. security in the area continues to be tight as prohibitory orders are in force.

A social post fuelled tension causing untoward incidents on April 16. About 12 policemen were injured in the incident. Many vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class remanded 88 suspects involved in the incident and Abhishek Hiremath, facing the charge of posting the animated video, in judicial custody till April 30. Barring Hiremath, the police produced the rest of them before the court via videotelephony facility from Dharwad prisons as the number was large.

Hiremath has been kept at sub jail in Hubballi. He was produced before the judge physically. A petition has been filed seeking bail for him. The public prosecutor is expected to file objections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 15 more persons based on CCTV footage on Monday.

“The police produced 88 persons before the court. About 16 of them were released as they were found to be innocent,” Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told DH.

ADGP (Law & Order) Pratap Reddy held a series of meetings.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed took a delegation and met Reddy and Labhu Ram.

The leaders sought a comprehensive probe. The innocent should not be arrested, they demanded.

Watch latest videos by DH here: