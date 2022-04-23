Hubballi violence: AIMIM corporator-elect arrested

The Old Hubballi police on Saturday arrested corporator-elect and AIMIM leader Nazir Ahmed Honyal, in connection with the violence by Muslim groups in front of the police station in Old Hubballi on the night of April 16.

Honyal is the corporator-elect from Ward No 71 of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), and is also the president of AIMIM district unit. He is facing the charges of instigating the mob during the protest over an objectionable social media post. Police picked him up from his residence on Karwar Road.

Meanwhile, 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan, who is in police custody, is being interrogated at an undisclosed place.

Police are collecting mobile phone calls made during the violence. It is said that calls were made to Maharashtra and Hyderabad also. Towers in Old Hubballi area reportedly recorded heavy traffic of calls on April 16 night. Police are also trying to trace those who were responsible for power supply disruption during the violence.

BJP leaders visit

A team of BJP leaders led by BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai on Saturday visited Old Hubballi area where the violence took place.

Congress leaders, including Altaf Halwoor who were present during the incident are the eyewitnesses. As they knew who were involved in the incident, they should lodge a complaint and should co-operate for the probe, Tenginkai said.

It was a pre-planned incident. All those who were involved in it should be arrested, and the Goonda Act should be invoked against them, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here