Human-animal conflict: 41 people killed in 10 months

Human-animal conflict: 41 people killed in 10 months in Karnataka

The highest number of cases was reported from Nagarahole

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 05:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 41 people were killed in animal attacks across the state in the last 10 months, the Karnataka government told the Legislative Council on Thursday. 

These incidents were reported between April 2022 and February 13, 2023. Deaths due to elephant attacks leads the list at 22, followed by tiger (five) and leopard (four). 

The highest number of cases was reported from Nagarahole with seven deaths followed by Hassan with four, Chikkamagaluru and Bannerghatta at three each.

Also Read | Connectivity-conflict interface for conservation

The data was tabled in the Council by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the forest minister, to a question by MLCs C N Manjegowda and A Devegowda. The MLCs demanded the government to direct the Forest officials to help buses pass to through forest areas in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar safely. 

Law and Parliamentary Minister J C Madhuswamy said instructions will be given to the officers concerned to help school buses to move safely.

MLCs also demanded the government to increase the compensation provided for the deceased families from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
wildlife
Human-animal conflict
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

The war in Ukraine: Where is it heading?

The war in Ukraine: Where is it heading?

Pearls of the same strand

Pearls of the same strand

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 