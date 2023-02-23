Human-animal conflict: 41 people killed in 10 months in Karnataka

At least 41 people were killed in animal attacks across the state in the last 10 months, the Karnataka government told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

These incidents were reported between April 2022 and February 13, 2023. Deaths due to elephant attacks leads the list at 22, followed by tiger (five) and leopard (four).

The highest number of cases was reported from Nagarahole with seven deaths followed by Hassan with four, Chikkamagaluru and Bannerghatta at three each.

Also Read | Connectivity-conflict interface for conservation

The data was tabled in the Council by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the forest minister, to a question by MLCs C N Manjegowda and A Devegowda. The MLCs demanded the government to direct the Forest officials to help buses pass to through forest areas in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar safely.

Law and Parliamentary Minister J C Madhuswamy said instructions will be given to the officers concerned to help school buses to move safely.

MLCs also demanded the government to increase the compensation provided for the deceased families from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.