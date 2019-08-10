Hundreds of houses affected by flood, KRS touches 108ft

As many as 427 houses have been damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods in the district. Heavy rainfall in parts of the district is likely to be continued, as per the IMD forecast.

At least 199 houses have been collapsed in H D Kote taluk alone from last two days.

The officials have visited the damaged areas and relief centres.

However, the outflow from Kabini Dam in Beechanahali in H D Kote is 1,02,083 cusec, while the inflow is 1,12,511 cusec. The outflow from Harangi dam, in Kodagu district, is 15,000 cusec and inflow is 19,000.

The water level at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) has crossed 108.50 ft mark against 124.80 ft. The inflow is 1,08,555 cusec.

The district administration has opened 17 relief centres and 1026 victims were offered service at these centres. The crops on 467 acres have been affected in the district. However, the exact count is yet to be ascertained.