Hunsur mishap: Death toll rises to seven

DHNS
DHNS, Hunsur,
  • Apr 21 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 05:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The death toll in the road mishap, which occurred near Kalbetta, has increased to seven with the death of a 65-year-old man on Thursday.

Philip was undergoing treatment at the K R Hospital in Mysuru.

He failed to respond to the treatment and died on Thursday. There were nine passengers in the vehicle, all of them from Pollibetta in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district.

The four-wheeler rammed into a roadside tree and six persons died on the spot on Wednesday. They were returning after attending their friend’s wedding in Hunsur, when the mishap occurred.

A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle, according to the police.

