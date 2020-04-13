Husband of coronavirus patient dies in Vijayapura

Husband of coronavirus patient dies in Vijayapura

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Vijayapura,
  Apr 13 2020
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 11:56 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

A 69-year-old man, husband of a 60-year old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Vijayapura, died on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil.

 He said, the deceased had coronavirus symptoms. The results of his throat swab and blood samples are waited.

