Husband of coronavirus patient dies in Vijayapura

A 69-year-old man, husband of a 60-year old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Vijayapura, died on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil.
He said, the deceased had coronavirus symptoms. The results of his throat swab and blood samples are waited.
