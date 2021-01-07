I am unanimous choice for MLC chairman post: Horatti

MLC and senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti claimed that he is the ‘unanimous’ choice among the leaders of all the three major parties for the Members of Legislative Council Chairman post.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Horatti said a majority of the leaders, cutting across Congress, BJP and JD(S), want him to be the chairman of the Council. Media reports suggest that even JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gouda wanted him to hold that position. There may be talks among MLCs that the post can be filled unanimously, without elections.

“There is no rule that a JD(S) candidate should be made the chairman of the council. However, one thing is for sure, without our support, both the parties can not appoint a chairman,” Horatti said, adding that unless Congress fields a candidate, there is every chance that my selection would be unanimous.

Unanimous selection of chairman will also send a positive message among people after the ‘forgettable’ December 15 incident. “The ruckus in MLC on December 15 has made people debate on the need for having an upper house, which is limited to very few states in India. However, I can say with pride that Karnataka’s council is among the best in India and should continue,” he said.

When asked if he is being projected as a ‘unanimous’ candidate as it was his last term in Council, Horatti replied that this was not his last stint at the Council and he would contest the next election, too.

“Politics is life delivering a child. While on the delivery table a woman says this would be her last child. But, gets ready for the next. Similarly, politicians too get ready for next elections,” he said.