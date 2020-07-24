I feel like winning a war: Covid-19 survivor

“I didn’t panic even after realising that I was infected with Covid-19. It indeed feels like winning a war,” said Tirumalesh from Bhagamandala, who recovered from Covid-19 recently.

Sharing his experiences, he said that on June 30, the day after his return from Bengaluru, he underwent medical test, along with his family members, at the designated Covid-19 hospital. Tirumalesh was working in a private company in Bengaluru.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The lab report which arrived on July 9 confirmed that Tirumalesh tested positive for Covid and other family members tested negative. But he was asymptomatic. His family members cheered him up. His wife, daughter and sister-in-law were home quarantined.

Tirumalesh got admitted to the hospital on June 10 and stayed there for two days. His medical check-up was carried out at the time of admission. Later, he was shifted to the Covid Care Centre in Navodaya School.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 23

After three days, he was discharged and he returned to his home. Tirumalesh said that he had been carrying out agricultural activities on his farm while following the directions issued by the medical personnel. He is totally fine now.

“There is no need to fear about novel coronavirus. The government is providing all necessary medication and other facilities such as ambulance, for Covid patients. All have to follow the precautionary measures such as maintaining social distance and wearing masks,” he added.