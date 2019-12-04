‘I-T raid yielded only two pairs of old slippers’

With a day left for by-election, the I-T officials on late Tuesday night raided Congress nominee for Ranebennur Assembly bypolls K B Koliwad’s Vageesh Nagar house in the town.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths, based on reliable information of hoarding liquor and cash in the wake of the bypolls, raided Koliwad’s house. The raid triggered flash protests by the Congress workers and the followers of Koliwad.

Reacting to the late night raid, K B Koliwad’s son and KPCC secretary Prakash Koliwad told reporters, “The I-T and excise officials, who raided our house, returned empty-handed. All they found were two pairs of old worn out slippers. There is a Congress wave in all 15 constituencies facing bypolls. such raids won’t deter us.”