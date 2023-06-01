IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, pilots safe

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near K Mokahalli in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar while on a routine training sortie on Thursday.
Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely.
The incident occurred at around 12 noon.
ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಘು ವಿಮಾನ ಪತನ
ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕಿನ ಕೆ.ಮೂಕಹಳ್ಳಿ ಬಳಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ ಲಘು ವಿಮಾನವೊಂದು ಪತನವಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಪೈಲಟ್ ಗಳಿದ್ದರು ಎನ್ನಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರು ಪ್ಯಾರಾಚೂಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಕೆಳಗೆ ಇಳಿದು, ಅಪಾಯದಿಂದ ಪಾರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.#Chamarajnagar #FlightCrash pic.twitter.com/yNx03zZ4SA
— Prajavani (@prajavani) June 1, 2023
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube