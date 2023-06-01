IAF trainer plane crashes near K'taka's Chamarajanagar

IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, pilots safe

Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 13:29 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near K Mokahalli in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar while on a routine training sortie on Thursday. 

Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely. 

The incident occurred at around 12 noon. 

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

More details are awaited.

Chamarajnagar
Karnataka
India News

