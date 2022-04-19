IAS officer, family escape accident with minor injuries after car turns turtle

The family of IAS officer Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar had a miraculous escape as the car they were travelling in turned turtle on NH-4 bypass near Yerikoppa off Dharwad on Tuesday.

Vijayamahantesh, his wife Shweta and children Tanvi, Vihan and Praveenkumar sustained minor injuries and are being treated at SDM College of Medical Sciences hospital in Dharwad.

Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar who was serving as CEO, Zila Panchayat, Davanagere, was transferred on Monday as the deputy commissioner of Vijayapura district. He was on his way to take charge of the new assignment at Vijayapura when the accident took place.

Car driver Basavaraj said he had to take his vehicle to the right side of the road to avert a collision with a speeding truck that was coming from the opposite direction and as he lost control over the vehicle it overturned. Had the car hit the truck the result would have been disastrous, he said.

Dharwad Rural Police rushed to the spot immediately and shifted the injured to the hospital. A case has been registered at Dharwad Rural Police Station.

