Karnataka: IAS officer feeding wild jumbo draws flak

IAS officer feeding wild jumbo in Chamarajanagar draws flak

B B Cauvery, now Director, Directorate of Urban Development, has advertently or inadvertently, transgressed wildlife regulations, by feeding a wild elephant

TR Satish Kumar
TR Satish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 15 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 15:01 ist
Director for Urban Development B B Cauvery seen with the elephant on Himavad Gopalswamy Betta, under Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Chamarajanagar district. Photo from social media

Photos of an IAS officer posing with a wild elephant and feeding it at Himavad Gopalswamy Betta, behind Gopalswamy Temple, in Gunlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, has gone viral on social media.

B B Cauvery, now Director, Directorate of Urban Development, has advertently or inadvertently, transgressed wildlife regulations, by feeding a wild elephant on the Gopalswamy Hill under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. She had visited the temple on Wednesday.

“It is baffling that the Forest Department officials have allowed the temple personnel and also devotees to lure and feed elephants. Elephants are frequent visitors to the temple to relish the 'prasada' offered by the temple staff and devotees,” said environment activists.

“The results could impact local communities on the periphery of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Elephants could enter hamlets, expecting people to offer fruits and other food items. But whenever there is a human casualty, it will be the elephants who will be blamed as rogues. Then they will be captured and kept in an elephant camp,” said nature activists.

If the range forest officer and other personnel of Gopalswamy Betta range had been vigilant, they could have cautioned the temple staff to avoid such offerings, they said.
Bandipur Project Director was not available for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
wildlife

What's Brewing

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 