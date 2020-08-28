IAS officer Sharat replaces DC Abhiram

Ranjith K V
  • Aug 28 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 22:54 ist
B Sharat

The state government has transferred Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G Sankar and has appointed B Sharat in his place.

Sharat was Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, who was lauded for managing Covid-19 effectively. Earlier, he served as Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer. Though Sharat was transferred as Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority from Kalaburagi in April, it was cancelled later.

Sankar is appointed as Joint Director of Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru. Sankar, also lauded for managing Covid situation and successfully managing two Dasaras, was described as a people-friendly officer. According to sources near to Sankar, he is slated to be deputed to the Central government shortly.

 

